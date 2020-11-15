Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

CIPP is one of several pipeline repair methods known as trenchless technology.

Perma-Liner Industries LLC

Saerxtex multiCom GmbH

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation

Norditube Technologies SE

Reline Europe AG

Insituform Technologies Inc.

Layne Inliner LLC

iMPREG GmbH

Seksui Americas SPR, LLC

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market by Applications:

Municipalities and Utilities

Potable Water Infrastructure

Sewage Water Infrastructure